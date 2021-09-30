Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 33.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,270,000 after purchasing an additional 82,479 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 68.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

