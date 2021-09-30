Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

