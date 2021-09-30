Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PG&E by 51,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,506,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,821 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

