Korea Investment CORP Has $2.97 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.