Korea Investment CORP Has $3.43 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.