Korea Investment CORP Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after acquiring an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.