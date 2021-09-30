Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 47.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,675 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $145.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.26 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

