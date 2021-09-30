Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.