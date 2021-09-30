Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 205.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of TRI opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

