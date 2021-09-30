Korea Investment CORP Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

