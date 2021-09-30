Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

