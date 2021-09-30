Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

