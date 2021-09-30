Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $213.00 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

