Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,000 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.