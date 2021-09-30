Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,100 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

NYSE:TRI opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

