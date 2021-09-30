Korea Investment CORP Sells 500 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $209.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

