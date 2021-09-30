Korea Investment CORP Sells 580 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,207.84 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,209.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.