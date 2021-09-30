Korea Investment CORP Sells 70,397 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,397 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.