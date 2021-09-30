Korea Investment CORP Sells 723,100 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

