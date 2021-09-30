Korea Investment CORP Takes $3.73 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,323,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVAC opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.02.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
