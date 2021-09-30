Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 59,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.37 price target (down from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS KRKNF remained flat at $$0.33 on Thursday. 37,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

