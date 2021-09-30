Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.09. 9,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,290. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

