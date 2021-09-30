Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

