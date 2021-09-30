Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY remained flat at $$10.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIROY shares. Bank of America cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

