Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS KIROY remained flat at $$10.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.06.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.