Kusama Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $326.51 or 0.00753692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $154.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00135708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.47 or 1.00239754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.13 or 0.06886010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

