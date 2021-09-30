KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading Up 0.1%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 538,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSHB shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get KushCo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 21.64%.

About KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.