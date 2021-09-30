Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0001

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $241,724.76 and $158.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

