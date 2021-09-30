L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 46,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

