Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTNC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,224,391. Labor Smart has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.