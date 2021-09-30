Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $567.51 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $328.56 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

