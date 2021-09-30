Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

