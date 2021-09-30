Lamb Weston (LW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

