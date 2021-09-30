Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 1,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

