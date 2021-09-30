Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,533. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.