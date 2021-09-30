Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Down 5.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.45. 2,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 222,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 9.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

