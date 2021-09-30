Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. Lazard has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in Lazard by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 30,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in Lazard by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 135,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in Lazard by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 336,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Meristem bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Company increased its holdings in Lazard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Company now owns 96,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.