LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Down 1.4%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22. 20,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 12,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

