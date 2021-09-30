Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Up 4.8%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.04. 34,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 52,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$232.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

