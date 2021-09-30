Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 83.1% in September

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 116,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lefteris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,831. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,970,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,428,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

