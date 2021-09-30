Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 80,222 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.51% of Consolidated Edison worth $382,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,686,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

