Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,757 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.58% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $370,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $260.22 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.