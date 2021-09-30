Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

