Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.12

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 12478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. On average, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,570,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.