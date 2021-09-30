LGCY Network (LGCY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $117.92 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

