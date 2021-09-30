Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 2,800 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 1,671,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

