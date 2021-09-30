Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 6,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
