Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 6,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

