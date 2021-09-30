LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.36. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 295,951 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 318,415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.