Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.38

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $10.96. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 757,948 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

