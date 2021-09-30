LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.37 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $23.37 million and $42,282.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,057,773,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,001,128 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

