Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Lincoln National worth $94,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.